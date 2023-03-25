Shoplifters try to run over deputy, caught in high speed chase, St. Johns County police say

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office pursued a car after 4 shoplifting suspects tried to drive away, "intentionally" trying to run over a deputy.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County Sheriff's Office patrol deputies were engaged in a highspeed chase Saturday after four suspects fled after they were caught shoplifting, according to police.

Officers pursued the vehicle after the suspects "intentionally tried to run over one of (the) deputies" that was standing outside the vehicle.

The suspects lead officers on a chase on I-95 Southbound, at one point turning around and ramming multiple patrol vehicle, police said.

They were able to escape on foot and caught after a short foot chase.