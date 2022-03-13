Man shot to death while exiting car in Oakleaf area as killings mount in violent weekend around Jacksonville

Jacksonville police said the victim was shot to death around 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of Beekman Lakes Drive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting early Sunday in Jacksonville's Oakleaf area. Police say the victim was shot to death outside of his vehicle at about 4:20 a.m. in the 7100 block of Beekman Lakes Drive. He was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not release the name of the victim and no arrests were made.

The shooting comes following other violent crimes the previous day. Police say it's unknown if Sunday's shooting is related to other homicides reported Saturday.

After getting calls at 5 a.m. Saturday about gunfire in the 6300 block of Collins Road, officers found a man shot to death in a vehicle about three hours later.

Police said they found him unresponsive in a car at 6371 Collins Road which is the Kingsley Apartment Complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release the name of the victim and no arrests were made.

Homicide investigators later found themselves at another apartment complex Saturday morning. There, they found a juvenile shot to death in one of the units at Addison Landing Apartments on 103rd Street.

Responding officers detained several people in an apartment where they found the teen dead. While officers were on the scene, they received another call at a different location where they located a person who said "he shot someone and wanted to turn himself in," police said.