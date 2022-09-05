Shooting victim drives himself to a gas station to ask for help

Gunfire came through the walls of his apartment, striking him multiple times.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was injured when a shooter fired into his apartment in Jacksonville around 1 a.m. Monday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. Despite multiple gunshot wounds, he drove himself to a gas station to ask for help.

JSO responded to a call at the gas station, which was on Arlington Road, a short drive from the shooting on Bert Road.

The victim went to the hospital and is expected to recover.

The victim was described only as an adult male and the identity of the shooter is unknown at this time. No arrests have been made.

JSO also did not say if there is any danger to the public, but detectives are on the scene gathering evidence.