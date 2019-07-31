The shooting suspect arrested after a standoff with deputies in the Oakleaf area on Tuesday had his first appearance in Clay County on Wednesday morning

37-year-old Brian Bolden was charged with aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony after reportedly barricading himself inside a condo after firing about five-to-ten rounds at a facilities worker.

A judge granted Bolden a $250,000 bond.

According to The Clay County Sheriff's Office, around 7 a.m, Bolden was seen with a firearm in the 700 block of Oakleaf Plantation Parkway. When he was approached by amenities crews, he became confrontational and threatened them, according to witnesses.

Deputies say that Bolden pointed his gun toward the crews and fired as many as 10 shots before barricading himself in a condo.

During the incident, CCSO urged residents to shelter in place and were evacuating them out of the area.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Around 11:40 a.m., CCSO said all residents were free to return to their homes.