A shooting suspect was arrested Tuesday after reportedly barricading himself inside an Oakleaf area condo after firing about five-to-ten rounds Tuesday morning.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office announced on Twitter that the suspected shooter, identified as 37-year-old Brian Bolden, was safely taken into custody around 11:30 a.m.

Deputies had all residents of the condominiums, located at 785 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway, shelter in place during the incident. All roads that were blocked off are now reopened.

Around 7 a.m., Bolden was seen with a firearm in the 700 block of Oakleaf Plantation Parkway, deputies said. When he was approached by amenities crews, he became confrontational and threatened them, according to witnesses.

Bolden then pointed his firearm toward the crews and fired about five-to-ten shots before he fled back to the condos at 785 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway, deputies said.

At this time, there are no reports of injuries.

Deputies said Bolden barricaded himself inside a condo. CCSO urged residents to shelter in place. Around 11:40 a.m., CCSO said "all residents are free to return momentarily."

Padgett said multiple units were on the scene, including SWAT teams. These units conducted evacuations and cleared out large portions of the complex as a precaution.

"The last thing that we want is to have people fleeing out of their apartments coming toward our SWAT operators and our members who are on scene and our members not knowing who you are or what you're doing," he said. "These are tense situations. Our SWAT team are very trained individuals ... let them do their job. Let them work."

An earlier photo; SWAT teams were on the scene of 785 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway assisting evacuations after a shooter reportedly barricaded himself.

FCN Viewer

Padget said they are in the preliminary stage of the investigation and he anticipates some of these details to change as they learn more.

Police records show that Bolden was arrested and officially charged with aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony. He faces a bond of $250,003.

His first court appearance is Wednesday morning.

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW: