Police: Man shot at cell phone store in San Jose area of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 30s is in the hospital in serious condition after a shooting at a cell phone store in the San Jose area of Jacksonville, police said.

Police arrived to the 11600 block of San Jose Boulevard around 2 p.m. Monday and found the man with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

So far, the investigation shows there was a disagreement prior to the shooting, according to JSO. All parties involved are in custody.