JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after he sustained two gunshot wounds on 103rd Street Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said an off-duty officer was flagged down at 9 p.m. in regards to a person shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are unsure of where the victim was shot but officers were dispatched to the 7600 block of 103rd Street.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.