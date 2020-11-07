Man dies after shooting outside Take 5 Oil Change on the Westside

The shooting happened in the 6800 block of 103rd Street, according to police.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting that happened outside the Take 5 Oil Change on the Westside Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened in the 5400 block of Tampico Road. JSO said officers were called to the scene at around 2 p.m. Once at the scene, officers found the male victim on the sidewalk with at least one gunshot wound to his chest. He was then rushed to the Orange Park Medical Center, where he died.

JSO said officers spoke to witnesses who said there was a group of people gathered outside Take 5. Witnesses said an argument ensued and that's when shots were fired.