JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 18-year-old man is expected to be OK after he was shot at a trailer park on the Southside Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said the victim was walking behind the Countryside Village trailer park at around 8 p.m. when a single bullet went through his hand and struck his leg.

JSO said the victim didn't get a good look at the suspect but said a vehicle was spotted leaving the scene.

Police do not have a suspect or vehicle description.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.