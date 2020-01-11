Shooting at Southside motel leads to multi-vehicle crash on I-95

The shooting happened in the 8200 block of Dix Ellis Trail, according to police.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Non-life-threatening injuries were reported after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a shooting at a Southside motel led to a car chase that ended in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday evening.

JSO said officers were called to the 8200 block of Dix Ellis Trail where a woman was shot in a room. JSO said the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect in the shooting then went to an adjacent room and carjacked a second victim, a man, at gunpoint, according to police. JSO said the suspect fled the scene in the stolen vehicle and was found later by an officer. JSO said the suspect did not stop and was pursued.

The suspect then crashed into four vehicles that were stopped at a traffic light at the southbound exit road of Interstate-95 at the intersection of Philips Highway, JSO said. Two adults were injured in the crash but sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. No other injuries were reported.