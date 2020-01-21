JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after he was shot in the torso in a neighborhood on the Northside Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said officers were dispatched at 9:15 p.m. to the 9100 block of 4th Avenue regarding reports of a person shot. Once at the scene, officers found a man in his 30s with a single gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was alert and conscious at the time he was transported, according to police.

JSO said officers do not have a suspect description. Violent crimes detectives are speaking to people who were at the scene. It is unknown if they are witnesses, JSO said.

The events that up to the shooting are unknown, according to JSO.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.