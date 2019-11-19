JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was rushed to a hospital Monday after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says he was shot multiple times on the Northside.

JSO said the shooting happened at 7200 North Shore Drive. Officers did not disclose an exact time. Once at the scene, officers found the male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. JSO did not say whether the victim was an adult or a minor.

Police said the suspects remain at large, though officers did not give a description of any suspects.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.