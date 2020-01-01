JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person is expected to be OK after he was shot from a vehicle on the Northside Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At 7:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 7300 block of Lorain Street. Once at the scene, JSO said officers found one person, a male, with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. JSO did not give the age of the victim. The victim was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim told police that a suspect shot him from inside a silver four-door sedan. The make and model of the vehicle are unknown, according to police. JSO also said officers do not have a description of the suspect and it is unknown how many people were inside the car.

If you have any information about this shooting, call 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.