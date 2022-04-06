Shooting resulting in minor injuries reported on Belfort Street in Jacksonville

Police say there were two victims, who will both be okay.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A male and female were found with gunshot at the 400 block of Belfort Street Saturday night at approximately 9:20 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said at a press briefing.

Their injuries are minor and non-life-threatening.

JSO does not know the exact age of the victims, but they appear to be between 20 and 30 years old.

JSO did not give information about where on the body the victims were shot.

There is an ongoing police presence at the location of the shooting.