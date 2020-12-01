JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after he was shot in the leg during a possible attempted robbery at a Sandalwood area apartment Sunday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Shortly before 1:15 p.m., JSO arrived at an apartment complex in the 12200 block of Atlantic Boulevard. There, JSO said officers found a man shot in the leg. The victim was working at the complex at the time, either in maintenance or sales. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, JSO said.

Officers believe the shooting may have been the result of an attempted robbery. JSO is looking for a male suspect described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and wearing a gray hoodie or jacket. A gray sedan may also be involved.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.