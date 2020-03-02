JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person drove himself to a local hospital after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said he was shot in the Lincoln Villas neighborhood Monday.

JSO said officers received a call about a person shot just after 2:30 p.m. The victim had driven himself to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The wounds were non-life-threatening, according to police. When officers spoke to the victim, they were told the shooting happened in the 8400 block of New Kings Road. JSO canvassed the area but did not locate a scene.

JSO did not give the age of the victim, only saying that he is a male. Officers are investigating what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.