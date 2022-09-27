JSO: Suspect in custody after shooting in San Souci neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the San Souci neighborhood Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JSO says round 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Dean Road in reference to someone shot. Upon arrival, officers located man in his early 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded rushed him to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Unit Detectives responded to the scene and conducting the investigation.
Police say there is a suspect in custody at this time who will need to be interviewed by detective.
Police believe this to be an isolated incident.
JSO is asking anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904 630-0500, via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.