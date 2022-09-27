JSO: Suspect in custody after shooting in San Souci neighborhood

Officers located man in his early 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the San Souci neighborhood Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says round 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Dean Road in reference to someone shot. Upon arrival, officers located man in his early 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded rushed him to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Unit Detectives responded to the scene and conducting the investigation.

Police say there is a suspect in custody at this time who will need to be interviewed by detective.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident.