JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after he as shot in the finger in the Woodstock neighborhood Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO responded to reports of a person shot in the 3000 block of West 5th Street at 9:20 p.m. Once at the scene officers found a man in his 20s shot in the finger. The man was treated at the scene by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and was taken to a local hospital, according to police.

JSO did not release information on a suspect.

If you have any information about this shooting call the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.