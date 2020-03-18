JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after he was shot in the Woodland Acres neighborhood Tuesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Pecan Street, according to JSO.

Police said the victim was shot by an unknown male suspect. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.