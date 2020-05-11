JSO: Person shot in Springfield alleyway

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of North Main Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person is expected to be OK after they were shot in an alleyway in the Springfield neighborhood Wednesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said the shooting happened in the 2700 block of North Main Street. Police said the victim was shot at around 9:10 p.m. after being approached by a man with a gun. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The suspect then demanded the victim's car keys but ended up fleeing on foot and not in the vehicle, police said.

JSO said the suspect went west on Main Street. JSO did not release a description of the suspect.