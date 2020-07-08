Police: 1 shot in ankle, another shot in back in Springfield

JSO said the shooting happened at 200 E. 8th St.

Two people were reportedly shot in the Springfield area Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said the shooting happened at 200 E. 8th St. Witnesses on the scene say the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m.

Police said one person was shot in the ankle and another was shot in the back. Both have non-life threatening injuries, police say.

JSO said they do not have any suspect description.