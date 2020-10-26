Woman shot in foot in southwest Jacksonville, expected to be OK

The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Alfredo Court, according to JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A woman is expected to be OK after she was found shot in the foot Sunday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said officers were dispatched at 7:50 p.m. to a home in the 6300 block of Alfredo Court in regards to a reported person shot. Once at the scene, officers found the victim being treated by first responders for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her foot, JSO said.

The woman was then taken to a hospital for further treatment, police said. Several adults were present when the victim was shot in the foot somewhere outside near the home's driveway but no one is cooperating with police, according to JSO. No arrests have been made.