2 shot after attempted robbery in Southside Estates area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to shooting during a robbery in the Southside Estates area Monday night.

The shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the 11300 block of Estancia Villa Drive, JSO said.

According to JSO, two male victims were shot. One of the victims was shot in the neck while the other was shot in the thigh. Both victims are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims told investigators they were giving two black males, possibly in their 20s, a ride and dropped them off in the 11300 block of Estancia Village Drive. At that time, the two men tried to rob the victims. The victims accelerated the vehicle and were hit by gunfire from the subjects.

JSO said the two men fled on foot from the area.