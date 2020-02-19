JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after he was shot in the abdomen in a San Jose neighborhood on the Southside Wednesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said the shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. near the 6000 block of Powers Avenue. The man took himself to a nearby fire station and fire rescue then took him to a local hospital.

A man wearing a black shirt and white pants was said to have fled the scene in an unknown direction. Police currently believe that he is a suspect.

JSO's Violent Crimes detectives are investigating the shooting.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.