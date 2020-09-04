Two teenagers were taken to the hospital Thursday with non-life-threatening injuries after they were shot in the Royal Terrace area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Brooklyn Road after receiving reports that a person was shot. At the scene, officers found a teenage boy and teenage girl with apparent gunshot wounds, deputies said.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took both teens, who police say were in their mid-teens, to a local hospital for treatment.

Aggravated Battery detectives responded to the scene to investigate. Witnesses told police that the suspect(s) shot at the teens from a Chevrolet Impala before immediately fleeing the area. The year of the car is not known, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.