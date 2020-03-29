A man sustained a superficial gunshot wound Sunday after being struck by gunfire while in a car in the Royal Terrace area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said around 1 p.m., they responded to the 1900 block of Maclean Road after receiving reports that multiple gunshots were fired in the area.

At the scene, police found a small red car that had been struck by gunfire several times. The car was not occupied.

At a nearby home, police found the man that had been struck by gunfire. He was in stable condition and had a superficial wound, police said. He was said to be in his early 20s, according to police. He was taken to UF Health Hospital for treatment.

Police believe that a small black car was involved in the shooting. The car is believed to have had at least two armed men inside, police said. Aggravated Battery detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 904-630-0500.