JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after he was shot in the parking lot of a Target near the Regency Shopping Center Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were called to the scene at 444 Monument Rd. at 6:50 p.m. Once at the scene, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his hip and injuries to his face. The victim is described as a man in his 20s, according to JSO.

Police said the incident started when the victim got into an argument with three or four people, one possibly being a woman. The victim was inside his vehicle at the time, and the suspects were standing outside their vehicle, JSO said. That's when police said one of the suspects, a man, brandished a gun and shot the victim in the hip. The victim was also battered in the face.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been arrested and JSO is on the lookout for a blue Camry that is a 2010 or later model.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.