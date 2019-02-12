JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is expected to be OK after she was shot at a home in the Ortega Farms neighborhood Sunday night.

JSO said the woman is in her 40s and was shot once in the abdomen in the 4800 block of Rossie Lane just before 8 p.m. Police did not have much of a description of the suspects other than they are believed to be three males. The victim did not live at the home. The Homeowner is cooperating with police as they work to determine what led to the shooting.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 905-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.