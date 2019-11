ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting Saturday night in Oakleaf Plantation.

Just before 11 p.m., the sheriff's office said via Twitter that a shooting investigation is happening in the area of Canopy Oaks Drive. Deputies said all parties involved have been identified and there is no threat to the community.

Deputies have not disclosed what led up to the shooting.

