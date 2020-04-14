JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after he was shot in the Lackawanna neighborhood Monday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The man, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, was shot in the 600 block of Willow Branch Avenue at around 8:40 p.m. He was then dropped off by an unknown person near the 3200 block of Myra Street in Murray Hill, police said.

From there, JSO said first responders took the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told police he did not know who shot him.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.