2 in hospital after shooting in Moncrief

JSO said the shooting happened at 1645 W. 45th St.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Two people are recovering in the hospital after they were shot in Moncrief Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said they were called out to 1645 W. 45th St. around 4:39 p.m. in response to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.