JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two teens are expected to be OK after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says they were both shot in Northwest Jacksonville near the Moncrief neighborhood Wednesday night.

At about 8:30 p.m., JSO was dispatched to the area of Avenue B and Brooklyn Road where the shooting reportedly occurred. Once at the scene, deputies found one teen with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was then taken to a local hospital, according to police. Shortly after, JSO said another shooting victim, also a teen, walked to a local hospital.

Both victims are teenage boys believed to be around 16 years old. JSO believes both victims are a part of one incident. JSO said it does not have any suspect information.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.