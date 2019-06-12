JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for the shooter who shot a person in Moncrief Thursday night.

JSO said police were called to the 1100 block of 26th Street around 7:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital.

The victim said he didn't know the shooter, but did see the shooter flee east on 26th Street.

If you have any information regarding this shooting or know who the shooter may be, call JSO at 904-630-0500.