A man was taken to the hospital for treatment Thursday after being shot in the Mid-Westside of Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The shooting was reported around 1:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of West 12th Street. At the scene, officers found a man in his 30s near the street with several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and police said his wounds did not appear life-threatening. At this time, there is no suspect information, according to police. JSO's Aggravated Battery detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.