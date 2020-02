JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a reported shooting in the Lake Forest neighborhood on the Northside Sunday.

The scene is near the 7800 block of Concord Boulevard East and the 800 block of Bunker Hill Boulevard. Neighbors told First Coast News they heard seven gunshots at around 2:30 p.m.

Map showing the location of a reported shooting that happened in the Lake Forest neighborhood

