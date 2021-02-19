Man suffering from life-threatening injuries after Maplewood Street shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot in the Lackawanna area Thursday evening, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JSO said officers responded to the 2800 block of Maplewood Street around 6 p.m. after receiving multiple calls claiming someone had been shot.
When officers arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, JSO said.
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are currently on scene conducting an investigation.
Any with information about this incident is asked to please contact JSO at 630-0500, by email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org, or you can remain anonymous and potentially receive up to a $3,000 reward by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.