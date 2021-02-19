Man suffering from life-threatening injuries after Maplewood Street shooting

JSO said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Maplewood Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot in the Lackawanna area Thursday evening, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said officers responded to the 2800 block of Maplewood Street around 6 p.m. after receiving multiple calls claiming someone had been shot.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, JSO said.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are currently on scene conducting an investigation.