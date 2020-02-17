JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is expected to be OK after she was struck by a bullet while in bed in an apartment in the Hillcrest neighborhood Sunday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said shortly before 11 p.m. a bullet from outside went through the bedroom window of a unit at the Madelyn Oaks Apartments in the 5700 block of Lenox Avenue.

Police said the bullet struck a woman lying in the bedroom. The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO said it is unknown where the bullet came from and if the victim was the intended target.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.