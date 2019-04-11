JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after he was reportedly shot Sunday evening in the Grand Park neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Danson Street after they were alerted to possible gunshots in the area, police said.

Officers canvased the area and were told a man was at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to his arm. JSO said officers were able to link the man to the shooting on Danson Street. His injuries are non-life-threatening, according to police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.