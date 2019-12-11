JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One teenager is dead and another teen is in critical condition after a reported shootout in the Grand Park neighborhood Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said the teens were injured during a shooting between at least two people at 1900 Kings Rd. Police are unsure if the victims are the shooters or if they knew each other.

JSO said the victims' ages range between 15 to 18 years old.

After the shooting, police said the victims fled in two different directions, resulting in a crime scene spanning four blocks.

Both victims were rushed to a local hospital where one was pronounced dead and the other remains in critical condition.

JSO is still working to determine a motive.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.