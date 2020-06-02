A woman is dead following a reported shooting in the Goodby's Creek neighborhood of Jacksonville Wednesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 4200 block of San Servera Drive South. Both JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the call where they found the woman dead at the scene, police said.

The woman died from at least one gunshot wound, police said. At this time, JSO doesn't know if this incident was domestic-related.

About three witnesses were detained. Police say they are cooperating and were being interviewed at the time of the news conference around 9 p.m.

If you have any information about this incident, call JSO at 904-630-0500.