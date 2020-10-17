Person shot while walking on sidewalk in Downtown Jacksonville

Police say someone tried to rob the victim by pulling out a semi-automatic handgun. The two fought before a round was fired, JSO said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was taken to the hospital Friday night after being shot while walking on the sidewalk Friday night in Downtown Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Police say, around 7:15 p.m., someone tried to rob the victim by pulling out a semi-automatic handgun in the 900 block of North Liberty Street. The two fought over the gun before a round was fired, JSO said.

The victim was struck by a bullet and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening conditions.

JSO is now searching for the attempted robber, who fled the scene northbound on North Liberty Street.

If anyone has any information regarding this case to please call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

