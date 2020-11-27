Man injured in Thanksgiving shooting in Downtown Jacksonville

The victim told officers that he was shot at the corner of West 25th Street and North Main Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in Downtown Jacksonville on Thanksgiving evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO responded to the 76 gas station at East 21st Street and North Main Street Thursday around 5:20 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man shot in the leg. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



The victim told officers that he was shot at the corner of West 25th Street and North Main Street, according to JSO.

While on scene, officers searched for any witnesses that could help with the investigation.

During their search, they were led to a possible scene in the 100 block of West 22nd Street behind a vacant house. Officers said they located blood at this location that led towards the 76 gas station where the victim was contacted by JSO.



There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation remains active.