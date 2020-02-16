JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three men are expected to be OK after they were shot in Jacksonville's Crystal Springs neighborhood, according to police.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called to the 10300 block of Normanwood Court at the Weston Ranch subdivision where the shooting reportedly happened. First responders took all three victims to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers believe the shooting was domestic with the victims possibly being related.

There are no outstanding suspects, according to JSO.