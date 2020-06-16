Child shot, killed near Brentwood neighborhood

The shooting happened in the area of North Main Street and East 43rd Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A child is dead after a shooting near the Brentwood neighborhood that appears to accidental Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened in the area of North Main Street and East 43rd Street. JSO said officers were called to the scene at around 9:15 p.m. JSO said the child was found shot, taken to a hospital and died.

The child's parents are cooperating and JSO said other adults were present both inside and outside the home. Another child was also present.

JSO said there are no outstanding suspects.