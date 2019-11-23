Police were notified via Shotspottter of a man was shot dead Saturday morning in the Brentwood area.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said around 4 a.m. they received a Shotspotter notification of shots fired near 18th and Flanders Streets.

At the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead

JSO's homicide unit is investigating the incident and interviewing witnesses to learn more information.

At this time, police do not have any suspect information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.