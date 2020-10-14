JSO: 2 women, 1 male shot in Arlington

JSO said the shooting happened at 800 Bert Rd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Three people are expected to be OK after a shooting was reported in Jacksonville's Arlington neighborhood Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said the shooting happened in the area of 800 Bert Rd. At the scene, officers found two women with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and one male who was grazed in the stomach, police said.

The sheriff's office said a group of males of unspecified ages is believed to have shot at the victims from an apartment across the street.

JSO said the shooting is believed to be targeted.