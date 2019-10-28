JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are expected to be OK after they were shot at an apartment complex in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At 6:26 p.m., JSO was called to the Oakwood Villa Apartments at 8201 Kona Ave in regards to multiple shots fired and multiple people running.

Officers said the shooting happened in the apartment's picnic area. One woman was shot in the right leg and a man was shot in the right hand

JSO said it is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police said around two or three suspects in hoodies were seen fleeing the scene on foot.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.