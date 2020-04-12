JSO: Man shot in arm at Arlington hotel

The shooting happened in the outside courtyard of the hotel.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after being shot in the arm at a hotel in Arlington Thursday evening.

JSO said at approximately 8:15 p.m, officers responded to reports of a person being shot at a hotel in the 6200 block of the Arlington Expressway.

Upon arrival, officers were able to speak with hotel management who confirmed the incident happened in the outside courtyard of the hotel.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. JSO said the victim was a resident of the hotel.

Investigators are currently in the process of reviewing the hotel's surveillance video. Officers said the management of the hotel is cooperating with the investigation. Witnesses have also been identified and are cooperating.