Man OK after shooting in Arlington Manor neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man is expected to be OK after he was shot in the Arlington Manor neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened in the 2900 block of Justina Road. Officers were called to the scene at around 9:30 p.m. Once there, JSO said officers found evidence of a shooting and detained several witnesses.

Officers later discovered the shooting victim had taken himself to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.