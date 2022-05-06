Shooting reported at Old Kings Road in Jacksonville

One victim has been pronounced dead in the shooting, which took place at Kings Trail Apartment complex.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported a shooting at the parking lot of Kings Trail Apartments on the 7100 block of Old Kings Road South in Jacksonville.

At 4:40 a.m., an unidentified male was found suffering from gunshot wounds when the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue responded to the scene. He was pronounced deceased.

The person who called 911 reported an argument followed by the sound of gunshots, JSO said.

The death is being treated as "suspicious" and "foul play."

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating along with the State Attorney's Office.

JSO says the investigation is in early stages and they are working to identify the victim.